Sea Salt & Caramel Milk Chocolate Squares
by Aurora Drift
Chocolate so smooth it could sell water to a fish. Start with 1 square then wait to feel the effects. While you wait you could invent backstories for strangers, try not to think about capybaras, watch clouds...10mg total THC. 10mg total CBD. 1 bar with 2 portions per pack.
