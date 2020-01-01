 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sage N Sour

by Citizen Stash

Sage N Sour

About this product

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.

About this brand

Citizen Stash Logo
There is something undeniably powerful about spending good times with others. Good music; good conversation; good vibes: Citizen Stash is about those moments when you’re chilling with the right kind of people. So, as proud citizens of Canadian cannabis, let’s all get together during this great era of cannabis awakening. Made by Licenced Producer Experion Biotechnologies in Mission, BC.