- Herbal
- Peppery
- Citrus
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.
Effects
- Feelings
- Side Effects