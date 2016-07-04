ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
S.A.G.E., a.k.a. Sativa Afghani Genetic Equilibrium, is a well-balanced Haze crossed with a robust indica. This award-winner has a spicy sandalwood flavor combined with a long-lasting and uplifting high.

1629 reported effects from 201 people
Happy 60%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 55%
Relaxed 49%
Creative 39%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 3%

Avatar for 42ObiWanCannabinoid
Member since 2012
Woah... I didn't sign on for this. Lasted so damn long. I got the bottom of the jar of some other bud, which had some of this mixed in with it. Holy smokes! I got high, two hours later I drove home once it ebbed and it hit again when I got home. It went on for the rest of the day like that with the ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryTinglyUplifted
Avatar for craig_DC
Member since 2013
I normally don't use much Sativa since I have fibromyalgia and I like the Indica muscle relaxant effects, but I need a good Sativa for the day so I thought I would try it. Very gentle smoke, and within minutes cleared my "Fibro Fog" and got rid of my muscle spasms (head/torso) and my headache dissol...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
Feeling a bit "blah" in the morning. Coffee, juice and S.A.G.E will change your attitude and fast! You'll be smiling and dancing around the room. Not at all spacey. This strain is a must for all of you sativa lovers. It's in my top 5.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for LedBonzo
Member since 2016
This strain might be the best strain I've ever smoked. I live in NJ and have a medical card. The S.A.G.E I smoke is 24% THC, with inconsequential amounts of CBD, CBG, etc. I usually prefer indicas but this strain is absolutely amazing. Almost instantly you get hit with a little uplifting euphori...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for eternaldarknessglass
Member since 2016
I'm a new jersey MMJ PATIENT and I picked this up from break water dispensary. Testing at 23.35% and WOW is this feeling incredible. It goes right to your head and then slowly descends down your body. It literally does give you a calming effect. I wish things weren't so restricted and exspensive her...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
SAGE
First strain child
Purple Sage
child
Second strain child
Zeta Sage
child

