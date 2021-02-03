 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Banjo
Hybrid

Banjo

by Coastal Sun Farm

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Coastal Sun Farm Cannabis Flower Banjo

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Banjo represents the cornerstone of Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. This beautiful cultivar was developed in-house, and loves growing on Coastal Sun’s central farm in Santa Cruz County. Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The combination creates truly unique aromas and flavors that are unmatched in other strains. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity, uplifted energy and pain relief. Many love smoking Banjo during the day, and many find it perfect for unwinding into a relaxing evening. Cross: Boost x Tangelo Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid

About this brand

Coastal Sun Farm Logo
Coastal Sun is passionate about providing nutrient rich, regeneratively farmed cannabis flowers to communities across California at a price all can afford. Our mission is to bring cultivation and nutrition back to the people. Coastal Sun cannabis flowers are primarily cultivated on our 30-acre Organic Certified farm in Santa Cruz, California, and we also collaborate with small organic farms to bring a wide variety of flavors to the California legal cannabis market. Follow us on instagram! @coastalsunfarm

About this strain

Banjo

Banjo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains. 

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Wed Feb 03 2021
D........2
Clean and natural ganja has never been more cleaner or natural until BANJO! Oh my goodness!! This strain is by far the best I’ve had in a very long time. The color and appearance (presentation) are beautiful. It looks beautiful. It smells delicious and the taste is phenomenal. Wait! Did I mention how euphoric the high is? Take just one hit of this and you’re good to go. Two hits and you’re sitting down for the most pleasant and sweetest ride of your life. Three hits and you’re laying down laughing at your favorite comedy show, and planning your next stock option. A bowl and lights out buddy. Admission is free! Enjoy the ride. This strain is all that it advertises. When I first opened the jar and shined a special light and magnifying glass on it, I was amazed at the sheer beauty and naturalness of it. The smell and extreme green of it brought “back in the day” memories of “done right” homegrown ganja. The regeneratively nutrient rich properties are quite obvious. I’ll be replenishing this strain often.