Banjo
by Coastal Sun FarmSkip to Reviews
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Banjo represents the cornerstone of Coastal Sun’s lineup of organically grown flowers. This beautiful cultivar was developed in-house, and loves growing on Coastal Sun’s central farm in Santa Cruz County. Banjo contains the perfect blend of tangie zest and pine flavors, with subtle hints of cheese. The combination creates truly unique aromas and flavors that are unmatched in other strains. The resulting feelings are as unique as the aromas: a wonderful mix of euphoria, creativity, uplifted energy and pain relief. Many love smoking Banjo during the day, and many find it perfect for unwinding into a relaxing evening. Cross: Boost x Tangelo Type: Sativa Leaning Hybrid
About this brand
Coastal Sun Farm
About this strain
Banjo
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Banjo is a savory hybrid cross of Boost and Tangelo. This stimulating flower is a perfect option for enhancing mood and improving outlook. It emits an odd aroma of freshly grated cheese and tangerine zest, but the flavor is sweet and piney. After this strain’s euphoria has settled, the slow body melt begins. This moderate sedation is enjoyable and functional, weighing just slightly on the eyelids and limbs. Enjoy Banjo throughout the day to improve mood and mellow nagging aches and pains.