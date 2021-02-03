Clean and natural ganja has never been more cleaner or natural until BANJO! Oh my goodness!! This strain is by far the best I’ve had in a very long time. The color and appearance (presentation) are beautiful. It looks beautiful. It smells delicious and the taste is phenomenal. Wait! Did I mention how euphoric the high is? Take just one hit of this and you’re good to go. Two hits and you’re sitting down for the most pleasant and sweetest ride of your life. Three hits and you’re laying down laughing at your favorite comedy show, and planning your next stock option. A bowl and lights out buddy. Admission is free! Enjoy the ride. This strain is all that it advertises. When I first opened the jar and shined a special light and magnifying glass on it, I was amazed at the sheer beauty and naturalness of it. The smell and extreme green of it brought “back in the day” memories of “done right” homegrown ganja. The regeneratively nutrient rich properties are quite obvious. I’ll be replenishing this strain often.