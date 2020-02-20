w........1
The battery life may be a little short because of the size of the battery but it’s fine because it’s the removable type. You could just buy an extra one. You can even vaporize while the device is charging. I chose the amethyst color because most of the vaporizers I’ve used were mostly black and I needed something new. Not flashy, just enough to suit my style. Cleaning can be easy as well although I don’t clean up that much that’s probably one of the daVinci’s best features. Anyway, nice job daVinci! I find it really small and sneaky, strong and easy.