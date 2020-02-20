 Loading…

DAVINCI MIQRO - Amethyst

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.0/10
$99.00MSRP

About this product

This DAVINCI MIQRO in purple will surely fit your lifestyle! 33% smaller than its predecessor and with a fully functional adjustable oven, this small vaporizer is sleek and simple!

About this brand

DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

10 customer reviews

5.0/10

Thu Feb 20 2020
w........1
The battery life may be a little short because of the size of the battery but it’s fine because it’s the removable type. You could just buy an extra one. You can even vaporize while the device is charging. I chose the amethyst color because most of the vaporizers I’ve used were mostly black and I needed something new. Not flashy, just enough to suit my style. Cleaning can be easy as well although I don’t clean up that much that’s probably one of the daVinci’s best features. Anyway, nice job daVinci! I find it really small and sneaky, strong and easy.
Thu Feb 20 2020
m........e
A micro dose vaporizer, something that every stoner needs. I never even thought how convenient this is. This Davinci Miqro vaporizer is even sneakier and better than a one hitter because you can load up inside a mall without getting caught. It doesn’t smell suspicious at all. I once tried vaporizing in a Starbucks with this Davinci device by just putting my face in my back pack. There was no suspicion at all and I got a good buzz after that. I showed it off to all of my friends and they all wanted one. By the way mine was in the cooler amethyst. Not that it’s a big deal but the color variation was actually a bonus for me at least.
Tue Feb 18 2020
a........9
I’ve been looking for a tiny vaporizer I even thought of suggesting one to vaporizer manufacturers because it’s a great idea. I never knew it already existed. Haha the first time I saw the DaVinci Miqro vaporizer, I purchased it right away. I got the the amethyst because personally I think it’s the prettiest. Not only was it small (for the purpose of sneaky micro tokes) it’s really quite sophisticatedly complex too — with controls and different modes. It took me a while to learn how to use all the options but once I got the hang of it, it was great. The coolest thing about the Miqro is that you can take it apart to clean it. Well, at least the parts that get dirty the easiest. It gives a solid hit too! Like once you are done puffing, you got all the good stuff out of how much you packed in. It’s really cool.