I’ve been looking for a tiny vaporizer I even thought of suggesting one to vaporizer manufacturers because it’s a great idea. I never knew it already existed. Haha the first time I saw the DaVinci Miqro vaporizer, I purchased it right away. I got the the amethyst because personally I think it’s the prettiest. Not only was it small (for the purpose of sneaky micro tokes) it’s really quite sophisticatedly complex too — with controls and different modes. It took me a while to learn how to use all the options but once I got the hang of it, it was great. The coolest thing about the Miqro is that you can take it apart to clean it. Well, at least the parts that get dirty the easiest. It gives a solid hit too! Like once you are done puffing, you got all the good stuff out of how much you packed in. It’s really cool.