  DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Cobalt

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Cobalt

by DaVinci Vaporizer

5.012
$109.00MSRP

About this product

With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Graphite(blue), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest of flavor in MIQRO steps!

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

12 customer reviews

5.012

Wed May 13 2020
i........1
I went straight for the Explorer’s Collection because it already has everything like a jacket for the mod, a container for the herb, and a grinder which is one of the most important things to have with vaporizers. It’s kinda like a starter kit for new vaporizers. I also have the Miqro vaporizer, which is also great. It’s small so the oven size is something perfect for mellow users like myself. I love that it has the same smart paths as the IQ. It also has a boost mode as well. It’s really amazing how something as small as this can still be a little advanced.
Wed May 13 2020
r........2
I obtained my DaVinci Miqro with the Explorer’s Collection, I paid for it about a couple of weeks ago. It covers everything you need such as an extra battery, a container for your grinder herb, a grinder, and even a jacket for the Miqro. And if you’re new to vaporizers, you’ll get the hang of it quite easy. I know I did! I figured it out after just watching a clip on YouTube. That’s how I learned to tweak the other settings as well. I know it comes with a manual but a demo was much easier to watch. Anyway, there are many things I like about this purchase and the Miqro itself is already great but with the Explorer’s Collection it becomes way more convenient.
Sat May 09 2020
h........1
I bought a DaVinci Miqro Explorer’s Collection a couple of months ago and I’ve never been happier. It’s absolutely what I was looking for. I’ve been vaping for years but haven’t really found the ideal dry herb vaporizer for me. It has all the features I once only dreamed of experiencing. I like carrying around my vape so the carry can is a big convenience for me. It’s where I keep my dry herbs and the extra battery, the replacement. So, I don’t have to worry about finding a good bag or container for my accessories. The carry can is just one of the many features and accessories of the Explorers collection. Another thing I like about the Explorers Collection and DaVinci in general is its excellent customer service. Rosie, the customer rep who attended to me, was extra attentive and she made sure that I got exactly what I wanted. She also patiently answered my seemingly endless questions. Thank you, Rosie! Thank you, DaVinci!