I like DaVinci’s Miqro Explorers because it has got to be one of the most user-friendly vaping devices I have ever used. It comes with a lot of features that make the vaping experience not only convenient but also memorable. I often use the temperature control because there are times when I prefer to customize what my vape can give me. I am also a regular user of the grinder, because it allows me to put my dry herbs collection to good use. Best of all, it doesn’t make you wait. Heating time is more or less 30 seconds only. Not that long a time, right? I appreciate this small convenience especially on days when I’m craving for some vapor and flavor to help me recharge and relax. It’s available in different colors, but if you want to stand out from all the blacks, go for the rust-colored one.