 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust

DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust

by DaVinci Vaporizer

Skip to Reviews
5.010
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust
DaVinci Vaporizer Vaping Portable Vaporizers DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust

$109.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

With this DAVINCI MIQRO Explorers Collection - Rust(red), you can get more out of your MIQRO with the additional accessories in it. Here is what's added to the box: MIQRO Glove - Stylish protection for your MIQRO Grinder Coin - Grind your herbs discreetly Carry Can XL- Safely carry your herbs Extra 18350 Battery - Uninterrupted vape sessions Carrying Case - Bring your MIQRO anywhere Explore the purest flavor in MIQRO steps!

About this brand

DaVinci Vaporizer Logo
DAVINCI is a consumer technology company who believes in empowering the cannabis experience. Having set the bar in the vaporizer category since our first product release in 2011, DAVINCI continues in its path of innovation and its mission to become the heralded brand of choice among connoisseurs. Like our namesake, we see opportunity where others see impossibility. We are here to rethink vapor: to develop a vaporization experience that delivers unprecedented levels of purity and precision. This means more than superior craftsmanship, it means using the finest components and software that puts the control into your hands.

10 customer reviews

Show all
5.010

write a review

Thu Mar 19 2020
l........9
My girlfriend gifted me with a DaVinci Miqro Explorers vape for my dry herbs. I used it as soon as I could and was surprised at how good it is! It’s a small package that has a lot of big surprises. It is packed with a lot of useful features like an extra battery for your vape, a carrying case for your vape, and even a grinder that can be used for grinding extra herbs. What I do like, wever, is the vape’s physical appearance. It’s simple but elegant. It gives you different colors to choose from. Mine’s rust as it’s one of my favorites. I like its size, too, because I can easily hold it in my palms, perfect for when I don’t want people to see and judge me while vaping.
Thu Mar 19 2020
t........1
I like DaVinci’s Miqro Explorers because it has got to be one of the most user-friendly vaping devices I have ever used. It comes with a lot of features that make the vaping experience not only convenient but also memorable. I often use the temperature control because there are times when I prefer to customize what my vape can give me. I am also a regular user of the grinder, because it allows me to put my dry herbs collection to good use. Best of all, it doesn’t make you wait. Heating time is more or less 30 seconds only. Not that long a time, right? I appreciate this small convenience especially on days when I’m craving for some vapor and flavor to help me recharge and relax. It’s available in different colors, but if you want to stand out from all the blacks, go for the rust-colored one.
Wed Mar 18 2020
j........7
I’ve had problems with my previous vaporizers because they seemed to drain and lose power fast. Then I found this Miqro Explorers variety from DaVinci and I never looked back. While it’s true that battery life isn’t exactly 24 hours, it offers the most convenience and assurance because the package includes a rechargeable and replaceable battery. So, what I usually do is use this 2nd battery while I charge the original one. So there’s no interruption of vaping time. Cool, eh? The sleek look and simple, user-friendly design of Miqro Explorers is also a big come-on for me. I like all the five colors but I chose to go with rust first – to be a little different, you know!