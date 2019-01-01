 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sour Kush

Sour Kush

by DNA Genetics

Write a review
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Sour Kush
DNA Genetics Cannabis Flower Sour Kush

Learn More

About this product

15-25% THC | <0.1% CBD This strain is an indica-dominant cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush. Sour Kush’s sweet-yet-sour, fuel-like scent is thanks to a unique terpene profile. Bred by DNA Genetics.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Kush

Sour Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.

About this brand

DNA Genetics Logo
DNA Genetics was founded in Amsterdam back in 2004, the only cannabis market that provided a place for legal and commercial cannabis activity at the time. During this period, DNA Genetics influenced the global cannabis industry, developing high-quality seeds using a professional, responsible and technical approach that can only be achieved through decades of dedicated experience and passion. Over the years, DNA Genetics have continued to push boundaries as the most awarded cannabis brand in the world, continuously developing new genetics that not only set trends but allowed them to become a unique leader in the marketplace. DNA Genetics continues to push the global cannabis industry forward by bringing their signature strains to Canada. Well crafted cannabis from top-notch professionals, all over the world.