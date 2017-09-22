ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sour Kush
  4. Reviews

Sour Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sour Kush.

Effects

Show all

435 people reported 3500 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

599

Avatar for mxrii97
Member since 2020
10/10. The look. The smell. The high. All around it was a hit. I smoked it in a Blue Game. So the taste was very sweat with a dankyyy after taste. The high is a instant bang . 2/3 hints in the blunt and you feel it. The smell is a very kushyyy smell, there no hiding that 😂 I felt a burst of energy ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for jmont65
Member since 2016
Got some from Exclusive Ann Arbor, amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for MotherHerbal323
Member since 2015
Nice and mellow
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jedNoroG
Member since 2020
Strong balanced Strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
User uploaded image of Sour Kush
more photos
Avatar for km1888
Member since 2020
Sour Kush from Downtown Cannabis Co. in Seattle, WA. Perfect 50/50 mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for 420glazeitdonut
Member since 2015
Sour Kush by Kouchlock Productions, purchased at Evergreen Market Bellevue ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Xmatthisx
Member since 2020
Works wonders for mood stabilization and gives a great chill
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for NightDreamer420
Member since 2020
So..I smoked this strain for the first time,after reading that it is good for daytime pain relief. I have Ulcerative Colitis,and get horrible stomach pains and pain around my colon. Well,within about an hour or so,the pain was in a very mild state,in what was a severe state before I smoked some Sour...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused