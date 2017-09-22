We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 60%
Relaxed 58%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 51%
Creative 35%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 28%
Anxiety 27%
Lack of appetite 14%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
599
mxrii97
Member since 2020
10/10. The look. The smell. The high. All around it was a hit. I smoked it in a Blue Game. So the taste was very sweat with a dankyyy after taste. The high is a instant bang . 2/3 hints in the blunt and you feel it. The smell is a very kushyyy smell, there no hiding that 😂 I felt a burst of energy ...
So..I smoked this strain for the first time,after reading that it is good for daytime pain relief. I have Ulcerative Colitis,and get horrible stomach pains and pain around my colon. Well,within about an hour or so,the pain was in a very mild state,in what was a severe state before I smoked some Sour...