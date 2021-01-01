 Loading…

DYNATHRIVE CBD Pomegranate Soft Chews (30 Pieces)

by DYNAWELLNESS

DYNAWELLNESS Edibles Candy DYNATHRIVE CBD Pomegranate Soft Chews (30 Pieces)

DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews are precisely dosed with 10mg of purified CBD isolate (THC-free) so you can enjoy a consistent experience every time. They’re made with tart and refreshing real pomegranate juice for a not-too-sweet, berry-like finish. And DYNATHRIVE CBD soft chews are available in packs of 30 soft chews so that you can conveniently enjoy a monthly supply of daily CBD. They’re the perfect treat to help you make the most of your busy day.

DYNAWELLNESS will help you explore and understand the benefits of cannabinoids, the family of active chemical compounds in the cannabis plant. Our soft chews are available in great flavours and are laboratory-tested to offer precise dosages so that you enjoy a consistent effect every time.

