White Rhino Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Emerald Health Therapeutics

Emerald Health Therapeutics Cannabis Pre-rolls White Rhino Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

About this strain

White Rhino

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

About this brand

Through scientific research, we're creating a world with a greater understanding of the health and wellness benefits of cannabis. Our story Emerald was formed by a team that has dedicated their working lives to the health sciences, helping people overcome everyday medical conditions to live better lives. Health and wellness options come from either the traditional pharmaceutical world or the natural health world. Through the science of the endocannabinoid system and the cannabis plant, we offer the best of both worlds – controlled, predictable, effective outcomes from a natural, plant-based source.