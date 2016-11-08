North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.
North American Indica
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2014
Member since 2018
Member since 2018
Member since 2019
North American Indica