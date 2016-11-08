ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. North American Indica
  • Leafly flower of North American Indica

Indica

North American Indica

North American Indica

North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.

Reviews

12

Show all

Avatar for ObiBudKenobi
Member since 2015
The G13xBlueberry Headband from Advanced Farm & Garden is an indicia dominant hybrid that has a sweet blueberry and earthy scent. Burned smooth and clean, and vape was even smoother. Sweet berry flavor with uplifting and calming effect. Worked great for stress and dulled some chronic back pain (L4S5...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
Canadian strain called Zedd's Dead, is a potent cross between Northern Lights and OG Kush, this concentrate is the best sleep/pain medication ever, i was having a brutal night last night and this helped me drift off to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Mrs.Smith94
Member since 2018
Probably one of my favorite strains. It calmed my anxiety and was very relaxing. Smells great as well and didn’t have a bad come down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for cmarcosn
Member since 2018
Helps you sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Deathcore21
Member since 2019
very, very relaxy😴😌🤯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
North American Indica
First strain child
UltraViolet OG
child
Second strain child
Red Cherry Berry
child

Photos

User uploaded image of North American Indica