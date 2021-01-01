 Loading…

Indica

Pennywise

by estora

estora Cannabis Flower Pennywise

Plant type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant What you'll see: The medium-sized flowers are rich in olive tones, and entwined in rustic orange hairs; any exposed green tones brightened by trichomes. Aroma: woody aroma has traces of sweet, fruity notes reminding some people of earl Gray tea. Cannabinoid: 1:1 Each gram of Pennywise contains 7-13% CBD and 5-11% THC.

Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.

Pennywise

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pennywise is a high-CBD indica cross between Harlequin and Jack the Ripper, a combination that lends this strain its killer clown name. Four phenotypes of this Stephen King-inspired strain exist, some of which have fingerlike buds while others appear more round. Notes of coffee and pepper lift from the purple-fringed flowers with undertones of lemon and bubblegum. Rich in the therapeutic compound CBD, Pennywise is especially effective in treating arthritis, PTSD, epilepsy, neurological disorders, and cancer symptoms. It contains a 1:1 ratio of CBD and THC, so the psychoactive effects are milder and more relaxing. Jack the Ripper’s cerebrally focused effects are detectable in Pennywise’s genes as euphoria and mental clarity take over with an invigorating buzz. Pennywise flowers in 60 to 67 days and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor gardens.

