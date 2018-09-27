ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 1270 reviews

Harlequin

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

Harlequin
  Herbal
  Pine
  Peppery

Harlequin is a 75/25 sativa-dominant strain renowned for its reliable expression of CBD. A descendant of Colombian Gold, a Nepali indica, and Thai and Swiss landrace strains, you can depend on Harlequin to provide clear-headed, alert sativa effects. Harlequin's high levels of CBD make this strain one of the most effective out there for treatment of pain and anxiety, as CBD can counteract THC’s paranoia while amplifying its painkilling properties. Flavors can range from earthy musk to sweet mango, but without a doubt, what draws crowds to Harlequin is its ability to relax without sedation and to relieve without intoxication.

961 people reported 7071 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 44%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Energetic 27%
Pain 45%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 37%
Depression 25%
Inflammation 19%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 10%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

nattiecakes
Member since 2014
Harlequiin has been nothing short of a miracle for my varied health problems. I am 30 years old and had not done cannabis before. I was researching ways to heal my gastrointestinal inflammation and bleeding, which contributes to most of my other problems (allergies, hormonal imbalance, fatigue, exe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
guavajane
Member since 2015
Let me start off by saying that I have been terrified of smoking weed for like 10 years now. I had some really bad experiences and have a serious anxiety disorder. I have been avoiding weed and have been sad about it for a long time. Rec weed became legal in my state yesterday and I decided to go bu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
the420mon
Member since 2016
Harlequin is THE strain everyone needs in their rotation(or on constant supply). Think of Harlequin as the "classic" pot. This is what 99% of the bands at woodstock would have picked. IMO I feel Harlequin is closely related to "panama red", which is a very mellow, but uplifting and energetic high, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
marijane360
Member since 2015
I started smoking when I was 14 and had to stop when 22 due to underlying mental-health problems (bipolar and suffer from extreme panic attacks which often result in hospitalization). I've tried smoking multiple times since 22 (I'm now 34) but the result was always the same: 1-2 hrs in the bathtub t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
RipRap
Member since 2014
This is still the best strain for pain relief that I have had all year. I want to urge all of the growers out there to PLEASE GROW THIS and other HIGH CBD strains for us CHRONIC PAIN sufferers! Thank you.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

First strain parent
Swiss Sativa
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Harlequin
First strain child
Athabasca
child
Second strain child
Quin-N-Tonic
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

