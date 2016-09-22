We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I new to using marijuana and this strain was just what I was looking for to help my PTSD, anxiety, and depression. No racing heart, slight head high, and feel total relaxed. For me it’s not something I could smoke then want to go out it’s definitely a sit on the couch and scroll through Pinterest. I...
Homegrown from my backyard.
It was one of the few high-CBD varieties I could find last spring, so I bought and grew a clone. An experienced-grower friend warned me that it's an old-school high-CBD strain without the complex aromas and flavors of the newer ones. Friend is correct, at least from my s...
My favorite strain. PW is great medicine. I make tinctures, it has a great taste. After taking med under the tongue, I feel happy and relaxed within minutes; pain relief within 20 minutes. PW has a nice cerebral effect that has about a 45minute onset and lasts about 1/2hr. Very easy to time dosing a...
I’ve been using 1:1s to treat inflamation and pain associated with avascular necrosis. My local dispensary makes a Pennywise shatter. Its amazing. A couple of hits and the pain in my hip and any muscle spasms melt away without leaving me to spacey to function.