Pennywise reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Pennywise.

Effects

278 people reported 2311 effects
Relaxed 81%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 37%
Euphoric 34%
Sleepy 33%
Anxiety 42%
Pain 41%
Stress 40%
Depression 33%
Inflammation 22%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

367

Avatar for Amandadestiney
Member since 2019
The taste is amazing. The description was spot on. My pain is lifted almost immediately and completely
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Dreamergirl37
Member since 2020
I new to using marijuana and this strain was just what I was looking for to help my PTSD, anxiety, and depression. No racing heart, slight head high, and feel total relaxed. For me it’s not something I could smoke then want to go out it’s definitely a sit on the couch and scroll through Pinterest. I...
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Kitturk
Member since 2017
Homegrown from my backyard. It was one of the few high-CBD varieties I could find last spring, so I bought and grew a clone. An experienced-grower friend warned me that it's an old-school high-CBD strain without the complex aromas and flavors of the newer ones. Friend is correct, at least from my s...
HappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Photos

Avatar for Chris404605
Member since 2019
One of my favorites! I’ve had a shoulder pain for a while and it just fizzles away after smoking. My mind is clear and I’m feeling good.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Leigh28
Member since 2019
Love it. It helps me sleep and relieves pain and depression.
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for CBDb4THC
Member since 2018
My favorite strain. PW is great medicine. I make tinctures, it has a great taste. After taking med under the tongue, I feel happy and relaxed within minutes; pain relief within 20 minutes. PW has a nice cerebral effect that has about a 45minute onset and lasts about 1/2hr. Very easy to time dosing a...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Swampdanky
Member since 2019
I’ve been using 1:1s to treat inflamation and pain associated with avascular necrosis. My local dispensary makes a Pennywise shatter. Its amazing. A couple of hits and the pain in my hip and any muscle spasms melt away without leaving me to spacey to function.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy