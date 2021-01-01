 Loading…

Plant Type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant What you'll see: Big dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils. Aroma: earthy, spicy aroma with hints of hops and clove. It reminds our growers of incense. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Royal Purple Kush contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.

Products designed with patient needs in mind. We pride ourselves on providing patients with products manufactured using standardized processes which ensures that patients get consistent products every single time. And, guess what? The award winning products that you knew and trusted are back! These products have been recognized by the 2018 Canadian Cannabis Awards, which showcase the best medical cannabis options based on reviews by patients from across the country. Your opinion matters, and we will continue to listen.

Royal Purple Kush

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.

 

