About this product
Plant Type: Hybrid: Indica Dominant What you'll see: Big dense buds, occasionally purple, with prominent amber pistils. Aroma: earthy, spicy aroma with hints of hops and clove. It reminds our growers of incense. Cannabinoid: THC Dominant Each gram of Royal Purple Kush contains <1% CBD and 17-23% THC.
About this brand
estora
About this strain
Royal Purple Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
A gorgeous lime green and vibrant purple cultivar from Emerald Triangle Seeds, Royal Purple Kush crosses two old world indicas: Black Afghani and Bubba Kush. The well-rounded flavor profile is sweet from Black Afghani, and peppery and fruity from Bubba Kush. As for the high, it is heavier than most purp strains without being completely flooring. Royal Purple Kush is great for mid-afternoon sessions or smokers with high tolerances.
