We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I grew this outdoors in 2017 here in Sacramento, 1st thing I loved about this plant was how fast it grew & how big it gets for being an Indica, the buds were VERY impressive in size and yield. The purple that did show on the buds was a darker shade of Purple but from the day the seed cracked ope...