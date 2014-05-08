ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.2 3229 reviews

Bubba Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 103 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3229 reviews

Bubba Kush nugget
Bubba Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2291 people reported 17900 effects
Relaxed 63%
Sleepy 53%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 46%
Hungry 36%
Stress 39%
Pain 36%
Insomnia 32%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 22%
Dry mouth 39%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Reviews

3,229

Avatar for highdealist
Member since 2010
Effects are classic indica; sleepy hungry and happy. A moderate dose results in a feeling just short of couchlock, allowing you to stay mobile, but at the same time making you chair feel insanely comftorable. The high left me clear headed, I was able to respond well and carry on an intelligetnt conv...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Like getting a brain massage in da couch omg.....💜✌💤👼
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for TheKushKeeper
Member since 2013
Personally my favorite strain, Bubba Kush (BK) delivers a high unparalleled to most other strains. At first glance, BK is marvelous to look at. With hints of puprle and deep green on the outside of the bud, it turns a beautiful white once you go deeper into the bud. The taste is very hard to describ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Vagabond
Member since 2012
Was completely edgy and stressed when I picked up. I finally finished it off and even afterward I feel wonderful. All the stress I had is gone, its just RUINED the part of my brain that overthinks things. I was bordering on neurotic but this ganja fixed it. Another really great note: you can keep...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Elmer_Budd
Member since 2016
I think this one may be my favorite thus far. It provides good mental stimulation and physical relaxation. I'm always interested in strains that promote sleep and this one fits the bill. It's also good for recreational activities such as movies or music. My wife tells me this strain produces a much ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Bubba Kush
First strain child
Lost Creek
child
Second strain child
Jabba's Stash
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Bubba Kush

