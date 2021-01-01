 Loading…

Sativa

Charlotte’s Web - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna

Origin: Bred on a Colorado-based cannabis farm by the Stanley brothers Major Terpenes: 39.7% Myrcene 12.2% Alpha-Pinene 11.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 8.2% Alpha-Bisabolol 5.0% Beta-Pinene 3.4% Limonene 3.2% Humulene 1.5% Phytol 1.0% Caryophyllene-Oxide 0.9% Nerolidol 13.8% Other terpenes Scent: Musty and piney with some light floral notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 293$ 250ml for 1175$

Eybna is a technology company and a leading terpene manufacturer. Eybna's forward-thinking R&D center aims to contribute to the health of mankind by utilizing the therapeutic benefits of cannabis phytochemicals, with a focus on terpenes. Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide. Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.

Charlotte's Web

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

