About this product

For immediate ease & well-being, treat yourself to a delicious dose of Flow. A few refreshing puffs deliver a full complement of hemp extract & botanicals, activating deep feelings of calm & clarity, so you can enjoy an inspiring session at work, at play, or in the bedroom. Each inhale delivers luscious notes of real peppermint, vanilla, cacao and more — a holistic botanical blend that enhances hemp’s soothing, enlivening effects. Sun-grown on a sustainable farm, our hemp is CO2-extracted and lab-verified for purity. The broad-spectrum extract is enhanced with all-natural and organic terpenes & essential oils, with no synthetic additives or carriers. The advanced ceramic & glass heating unit delivers pristine vapor, free of the charred flavors & toxins often found in mass-market vapes. The sturdy Lithium battery is built to last and to provide power long after other pens quit.