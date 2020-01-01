Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon Gummy
by Haven St. Premium CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Similar items
About this product
Haven St. Drift No. 470 Sour Watermelon Gummy is the perfect combination of sour and sweet, and the result is a delicious, tart mouth watering flavour. Made with high-quality cannabis extract, natural flavours and nautral terpenes. Our recipe is designed to deliver a consistent flavour and potency across every batch. THC: 10 mg CBD: <1 mg Terpenes: Myrcene Includes one jewel shaped gummy per pack. Visit havenst.ca for additional information.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.