Houndstooth & Soda
by Tweed
Haven St. Premium Cannabis Drift No. 450 Chocolate Rooibos Tea Containing Cannabis is made with premium ingredients for superior steep and infusion. Each tea bag contains 10mg THC and 5mg CBD. Crisp chocolate notes complement our fruity rooibos tea. Ingredients: Rooibos, cannabis infused sugar (sugar, gum arabic, cannabis), cacao bean pieces, calendula petals, natural flavours Pyramid tea bag made with biodegradable, plant-based mesh. Visit www.havenst.ca for additional information.
