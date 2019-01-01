No. 419 Couch Surf
About this product
THC: 14-18% | CBD: 0-0.1% Aroma: Earthy, Woody Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Linalool Haven St. No. 419 Couch Surf may have an earthy and woody aroma with flowery undertones. This strain has been described as typically having sedating effects and the ability to induce relaxation. Available in 1g and 3.5g
