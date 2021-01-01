 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  OS.KLIK Durban
Hybrid

OS.KLIK Durban

by HEXO

HEXO Concentrates Solvent OS.KLIK Durban
HEXO Concentrates Solvent OS.KLIK Durban
HEXO Concentrates Solvent OS.KLIK Durban

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Dabs of equal size, every time. OS.KLIK is an easy-to-use dispenser for dabbing and other concentrate uses. Features 1. Precise dose control: Dispenses approximately 25mg of distillate. Just twist to “click.” 2. Mess-free: No dab tools necessary 3. Innovative: Nickel-plated brass tip can be applied directly to nail or banger How to KLIK 1. Remove cap and twist the top of device clockwise 2. Listen for “click” sound to dispense approximately 25mg of distillate from metal applicator tip 3. Apply distillate directly to inhalation device

About this brand

HEXO Logo
HEXO is an award-winning cannabis brand that has earned a reputation for innovative products, consumer health and safety and premier customer service. All HEXO cannabis products are cultivated and processed in state-of-the-art facilities using natural biological controls.

About this strain

Durban

Durban
Terpenes
  1. Linalool
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Durban is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain originating from South Africa. This strain produces fast and powerful effects that are energizing, uplifting and cerebral. Durban is an extremely potent strain best reserved for those consumers with a high THC tolerance. The flavor profile of this strain can be described as earthy, with woody flavors like pine shining through. Medical marijuana patients choose Durban to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, appetite loss and chronic stress. Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Durban buds are small and stout, with light green hues and light brown hairs. This strain is currently bred by Sensi Seeds. Fun Fact: Durban is believed to be named after the bustling port city of Durban, located in Africa. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

