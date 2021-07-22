Durban reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban.

Durban strain effects

Reported by 71 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Durban strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    12% of people say it helps with Stress

July 22, 2021
By far the best strain I’ve ever tried. I love the energy and stimulating affects to my brain. I have ADHD and I’m I’ve been on the same meds for years so they don’t always work that great. However, I do find sativa strains that help and this has been the best for me thus far 💨❤️
75 people found this helpful
July 27, 2021
This strain is perfect for anybody who likes to wake and bake and tackle their to do lists. I’m a terrible procrastinator, I’ve been putting off house hold chores for a few days now. After two joints of Durban shake supplied by “High Supply” & a cup of coffee, I am now pleased to say I’m writing this review after having accomplished my to do list. This strain had me so uplifted & amped, it felt like I was rescribed my old ADHD medication. Needless to say, this strain is a MUST try for any sativa savorers out there quite like myself. Note: Not as potent as others, but the punch this strain packs will surprise you. Do not be deceived. Enjoy. :)
59 people found this helpful
June 5, 2021
damn this is a new favorite for me, super creative and euphoric. I’ve been in a slump for a while now and haven’t been able to do my artwork and poetry. But I smoked this and was so motivated to write! very strong sativa vibes, taste was bright and like a fruit rind.
35 people found this helpful
August 15, 2021
Leaving a reminder to post a later review. Positive so far. Ya know, 'cause I'm not sober while writing this. ... However, I have started thinking about an interactive dashboard that could compare strains by various attributes as a means to find/select the desired strain. ... Maybe this means that the creative part is working?
11 people found this helpful
June 12, 2021
Great strain! Smoked Cresco liquid live resin.Has an earthy flavor with a slight hint of pine at the finish. Not harsh but with a little bite. I'm a daily smoker but within a couple of pulls I felt the mental elevation. Nice head high while keeping mental clarity and enhancing creativity. Overall a pleasant uplifting experience.
9 people found this helpful
March 23, 2021
See Durban Poison reviews for the info.
6 people found this helpful
January 20, 2022
Product: Durban 1g Cartridge. Take me to DURBAN!!! This Sativa is a masterpiece. A very heady high that is stimulating, uplifting and euphoric yet focused and calm. It is elegantly balanced and unlike most sativas it is calm and centered. I feel that this is an ideal ADHD strain. Notable physical effects are a pleasant sensation in my eyes and relief from pain. I feel like I could work out or clean while bombed on this strain. Absolutely deserves 5 stars and my recommendation.
5 people found this helpful
March 25, 2022
This is by far my favorite daytime strain. It's incredibly energizing and focusing. I can't say enough good things about this sativa strain. I would however caution anybody to NOT take it at night or whenever it is close to your bedtime. Some people sleep different times. I get it as a medical marijuana patient whenever it's available. The first time I got it, it was the only thing I had and I use it to control nausea as well as pain. I can white-knuckle it through pain, but not nausea so I was using it for 2 days straight and literally did not sleep. I wasn't anxious. I was just wired. But if you're in the mood to get super awake and focused, this is it. And being a medical marijuana patient for a while now, I've tried nearly every strain there is -except a very few while I'm looking forward to trying. This is the winner for those particular effects.
5 people found this helpful

