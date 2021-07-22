Durban reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Durban.
Durban strain effects
Reported by 71 real people like you
Durban strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Stress
Durban reviews
M........0
July 22, 2021
Creative
Happy
By far the best strain I’ve ever tried. I love the energy and stimulating affects to my brain. I have ADHD and I’m I’ve been on the same meds for years so they don’t always work that great. However, I do find sativa strains that help and this has been the best for me thus far 💨❤️
A........a
July 27, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is perfect for anybody who likes to wake and bake and tackle their to do lists. I’m a terrible procrastinator, I’ve been putting off house hold chores for a few days now. After two joints of Durban shake supplied by “High Supply” & a cup of coffee, I am now pleased to say I’m writing this review after having accomplished my to do list. This strain had me so uplifted & amped, it felt like I was rescribed my old ADHD medication. Needless to say, this strain is a MUST try for any sativa savorers out there quite like myself. Note: Not as potent as others, but the punch this strain packs will surprise you. Do not be deceived. Enjoy. :)
k........c
June 5, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
damn this is a new favorite for me, super creative and euphoric. I’ve been in a slump for a while now and haven’t been able to do my artwork and poetry. But I smoked this and was so motivated to write! very strong sativa vibes, taste was bright and like a fruit rind.
m........d
August 15, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Leaving a reminder to post a later review. Positive so far. Ya know, 'cause I'm not sober while writing this. ... However, I have started thinking about an interactive dashboard that could compare strains by various attributes as a means to find/select the desired strain. ... Maybe this means that the creative part is working?
p........n
June 12, 2021
Great strain! Smoked Cresco liquid live resin.Has an earthy flavor with a slight hint of pine at the finish. Not harsh but with a little bite. I'm a daily smoker but within a couple of pulls I felt the mental elevation. Nice head high while keeping mental clarity and enhancing creativity. Overall a pleasant uplifting experience.
t........7
March 23, 2021
See Durban Poison reviews for the info.
r........l
January 20, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Product: Durban 1g Cartridge. Take me to DURBAN!!! This Sativa is a masterpiece. A very heady high that is stimulating, uplifting and euphoric yet focused and calm. It is elegantly balanced and unlike most sativas it is calm and centered. I feel that this is an ideal ADHD strain. Notable physical effects are a pleasant sensation in my eyes and relief from pain. I feel like I could work out or clean while bombed on this strain. Absolutely deserves 5 stars and my recommendation.
n........7
March 25, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This is by far my favorite daytime strain. It's incredibly energizing and focusing. I can't say enough good things about this sativa strain. I would however caution anybody to NOT take it at night or whenever it is close to your bedtime. Some people sleep different times. I get it as a medical marijuana patient whenever it's available. The first time I got it, it was the only thing I had and I use it to control nausea as well as pain. I can white-knuckle it through pain, but not nausea so I was using it for 2 days straight and literally did not sleep. I wasn't anxious. I was just wired. But if you're in the mood to get super awake and focused, this is it. And being a medical marijuana patient for a while now, I've tried nearly every strain there is -except a very few while I'm looking forward to trying. This is the winner for those particular effects.