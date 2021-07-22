This is by far my favorite daytime strain. It's incredibly energizing and focusing. I can't say enough good things about this sativa strain. I would however caution anybody to NOT take it at night or whenever it is close to your bedtime. Some people sleep different times. I get it as a medical marijuana patient whenever it's available. The first time I got it, it was the only thing I had and I use it to control nausea as well as pain. I can white-knuckle it through pain, but not nausea so I was using it for 2 days straight and literally did not sleep. I wasn't anxious. I was just wired. But if you're in the mood to get super awake and focused, this is it. And being a medical marijuana patient for a while now, I've tried nearly every strain there is -except a very few while I'm looking forward to trying. This is the winner for those particular effects.