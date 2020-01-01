 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
House of Terpenes Limonene & Sparkling Tonic 5MG 1:1 Sparkling Tonic

by House of Terpenes

$7.95MSRP

About this product

Limonene is bright and citrusy with notes of lemon, tangerine & thyme. Dry west coast hops help to elevate the citrus flavour and add a complex botanical finish that's not overly sweet. Each sparkling tonic has 5mg CBD + 5mg THC. Best served over ice, garnished with a curled lemon rind and a sprig of fresh thyme.

About this brand

A range of terpene-forward sparkling tonics that celebrate the flavours of cannabis.