The Gravity is an exquisitely crafted wax pen vaporizer that features incredible styling, advanced quartz crystal and coilless ceramic atomizer technology, as well as a temperature controlled battery that’s covered under an industry-leading lifetime warranty from KandyPens. Boasting a noir-style sandblasted black finish, the Gravity is as stealth as it is sleek. There’s no other wax pen vaporizer that can match the Gravity’s unique styling and advanced technology.
Love the sleek design of the pen. I also was happy that it came with a cute little case to fit inside my purse without getting broken. It hold a charge for a long time and doesn't have any issues heating up. I love this pen, I purchased it from the place I work and definitely recommend to the customers that come through. The ceramic plate option is the best when it comes to wax.