Erbologist on July 10th, 2019

This is a killer strain. Leafs By Snoop and here in Canada - grown and pkg’d by Canopy Growth (Tweed & DNA) so you know quality is there. The Gel Caps are the bomb.. totally clean high - love them. I’ll take 20mg at one (2x10 or 8x2.5) and be ready hits in a hour and lasts 8 hrs easily. If new to caps start low go slow. Not a day time buzz.. very indica. Is a great strain. If you want a day time creative buzz - check out DNA lemon skunk. Not always in Stock - But if looking for an Indica Soft Gel that delivers a great high, every time the same - This is it.