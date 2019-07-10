 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sunset Softgels

by LBS

About this product

We used Sunset, a frosty, indica-dominant strain from LBS, to create these convenient cannabis softgels. Each Sunset Softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting off with just one softgel (2.5 mg of THC). Sunset Softgels are available in: 2.5 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel 15 or 60 pills per container 10 mg of THC per Sunset Softgel 15 or 60 pills per container REMEMBER: Always START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.

1 customer review

Erbologist

This is a killer strain. Leafs By Snoop and here in Canada - grown and pkg’d by Canopy Growth (Tweed & DNA) so you know quality is there. The Gel Caps are the bomb.. totally clean high - love them. I’ll take 20mg at one (2x10 or 8x2.5) and be ready hits in a hour and lasts 8 hrs easily. If new to caps start low go slow. Not a day time buzz.. very indica. Is a great strain. If you want a day time creative buzz - check out DNA lemon skunk. Not always in Stock - But if looking for an Indica Soft Gel that delivers a great high, every time the same - This is it.

About this strain

Sunset

Sunset

Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try. 

About this brand

Based in the heart of cannabis culture, LBS is a premium collection of chronic leafs with a laid bacc OG funk spooned and groomed to enhance your daily journey.