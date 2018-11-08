Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Very relaxing,head buzz,dreamlike state, body totally relaxed.
After years of being on sleeping pills this strain got me off of the pills in one week with very little withdrawal. The only negative is the harshness on the throat but an incredible relaxing head and body 😌
As an Indica fanatic this strain hits all the right notes for me. Insanely high in THC, it produces an awesome super heady, super relaxed, super couch-locked high. 2-4 rips from my bong and I'm good to go for hours, it's an excellent strain for sleeping or relaxing. Of all the strains I've tried s...
Recently bought a pre rolled from high life in Sudbury and this is honestly the best for watching funny movies and having a strong head buzz. We watched black panther and died laughing it’s a feel good strain forsure