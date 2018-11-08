ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sunset reviews

Avatar for LoveBud92
Member since 2019
Relaxing and good pain relief
Avatar for bmartin87
Member since 2019
I feel like I could totally float off into space right now. Amazing. I'm loving this feeling. My stresses and anxiety have diminished completely.
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Dudly29
Member since 2019
Didn't do it for me, was relaxing but want something with a bit more couch lock and this wasn't it
ArousedRelaxed
Avatar for Hugh_Jorgan
Member since 2019
Very relaxing,head buzz,dreamlike state, body totally relaxed. After years of being on sleeping pills this strain got me off of the pills in one week with very little withdrawal. The only negative is the harshness on the throat but an incredible relaxing head and body 😌
ArousedRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for GlenCannChris
Member since 2019
As an Indica fanatic this strain hits all the right notes for me. Insanely high in THC, it produces an awesome super heady, super relaxed, super couch-locked high. 2-4 rips from my bong and I'm good to go for hours, it's an excellent strain for sleeping or relaxing. Of all the strains I've tried s...
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Scorpchick
Member since 2017
Trying it for first time. Give me a few... I’ll get back at ya! 😎
Avatar for Khoffman93
Member since 2019
Recently bought a pre rolled from high life in Sudbury and this is honestly the best for watching funny movies and having a strong head buzz. We watched black panther and died laughing it’s a feel good strain forsure
GigglyRelaxed