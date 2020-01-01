 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

White Rhino Disposable Pen 0.22g

by Made by Hemp

Made by Hemp Concentrates Solvent White Rhino Disposable Pen 0.22g

About this product

About this strain

White Rhino

White Rhino
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

About this brand

Made by Hemp Logo
Made by Hemp sells premium quality products derived from hemp, or for use with hemp related products. Our products are derived from imported industrial hemp and come in the form of tinctures, raw extracts, gummies, vapes, beauty products, and more!