  5. Blue Haze

Blue Haze

by Northern Harvest

About this product

Blue Haze by Northern Harvest

Cottonmouth247

Love this stuff! Great big buds with a lot of red hairs. It was a bit dry. Smooth and sweet taste with subtle bluenotes; only vaped it. Effects clear head, focussed and feeling irie. Aches and pains what are those? Put on tunes and clean the house. If it is still available will become my honey let's do yardwork strain for the summer.

About this strain

Blue Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Daughter of a Blueberry indica and the original Haze, this slightly sativa-dominant hybrid is a versatile strain. It has a pleasing taste and scent, and its furry dense buds produce full-bodied effects. Blue Haze is a great candidate for the regular consumer’s arsenal as it is appropriate for a broad spectrum of activities and provides the optimal balance between cerebral and physical effects.

About this brand

Northern Harvest Cannabis by Maricann Group Inc.