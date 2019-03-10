Cottonmouth247 on March 10th, 2019

Love this stuff! Great big buds with a lot of red hairs. It was a bit dry. Smooth and sweet taste with subtle bluenotes; only vaped it. Effects clear head, focussed and feeling irie. Aches and pains what are those? Put on tunes and clean the house. If it is still available will become my honey let's do yardwork strain for the summer.