Palmetto Pink Kush 3.5 g
by Palmetto CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Potpourri originated in France, where it literally translates to “rotten pot”. Doesn’t really elicit the idea of pleasantly scented dried flowers and spices, does it? Maybe they should start calling it Pink Kush, because Pink Kush is the opposite of “rotten pot”. It’s terp profile offers a floral fragrance and it’s buds are covered in sugary trichomes, packing this potent indica with THC levels over 20%. Put some Pink Kush in a decorative bowl and call it a day. Palmetto is cannabis for people who like cannabis, grown in the heartland of Alberta so you’re always good to go. Pink Kush is available in a 3.5 gram jar.
About this brand
Palmetto Cannabis
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.