Hybrid

Lemon Thunder seeds

by Premium Seed Market

4.73
$29.99MSRP

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Enter coupon code "bogo2021" at checkout and receive a bonus pack of Lemon Thunder seeds today! Code has UNLIMITED usage, whatever you buy we match! Use coupon code "FREESEEDS" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FREE! Lemon Thunder is a high CBD strain producing a 1:1 CBD to THC result. Lemon Thunder's genetic line consists of a deadly triple cross between ATF (Alaskan Thunder Fuck), ACDC and Lemon Pineapple. Lemon Pineapple, is a sativa dominant strain with a very uplifting and energetic high, giving this varietal the perfect blend that captures the medicinal benefits of the CBD (ACDC), with the clear active high of the sativa. To top it all off the ATF parent also contributes a beautiful citrus taste and scent adding to its impressive terpene profile. Lemon Thunder is also notorious for its mold and pest resistance making this a go to strain for any beginner!

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. For too long European, Canadian and American based seed banks have taken advantage of the everyday grower charging outrageous prices for seeds that may not even pop and genetics that haven’t even been stabilized. When you order from us you get guaranteed genetics at a price you can afford with quality service and handling. We offer flat-rate pricing on all of our strains; $29.99 for 10 seeds w/$3 shipping on single orders and free shipping when buying 2 or more packs. Shipping time is 3-5 days for US based customers and 7-10 days for International customers. All packages are labeled with discretion We accept all major credit cards. No bank/routing number required! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Enter coupon code “freeseeds ” at checkout to receive a FREE pack ($30 value) of Mixed Seeds. Enter coupon code “ outdoor2020 ” to receive 10% off Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Texada Timewarp and Jager Kush seeds. Enter coupon code "indogrow" to receive 10% off White Widow, Skunk #1, Blue Dream and Northern Lights Seeds and Purple Buddha. "Freebie of the Week" giveaway program. Every week we will feature our "Freebie" strain that will be thrown into your order when ordering 3 or more packs total of any strain(s). It's a $30 value absolutely FREE of charge! Enter coupon code "freebie" at checkout and receive your FREE pack of Northern Lights seeds today! (Outdoor Seasonal Special) Bulk pricing on all strains! $2 per seed for 100 seeds $1.50 per seed for 1,000 seeds

About this strain

ACDC

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy

3 customer reviews

4.73

Tue Jan 19 2021
m........t
Really like the high very relaxing and uplifting works well for muscle pain. Have it a 4 because I was expecting it to be more like other high end strains with no high but this definitely does. Some feeling of disorientation. Grew from seed to harvest in 98 days and used to make edibles. Will definitely grow again
Tue Sep 24 2019
M........z
Nice little THC/CBD split here. Oil I made turned out as predicted. Very pleased.
Mon Sep 09 2019
B........n
Great combination of genetics. Mine are doing well inside for me at the moment.
1 person found this helpful