  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Pink Kush 0.5g Pre-Rolls (3-pack)
Hybrid

Pink Kush 0.5g Pre-Rolls (3-pack)

by Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Kush 0.5g Pre-Rolls (3-pack)
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Pink Kush single strain pre-rolls are made with all-natural BC-grown whole flower. No trim. No shake. It showcases rich and gassy flavours of white pepper, orange, butterscotch, coffee, earth, and grapefruit - from terpenes that include caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, bisabolol, and limonene. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick. Three x 0.5g pre-rolls in a reusable, recyclable tube.

About this brand

Pure Sunfarms Logo
Driven by a love of plants, Pure Sunfarms produces high-quality, BC-grown cannabis for the Canadian recreational market. Our deep farming roots combined with a legacy of cannabis cultivation and knowledge of growing at scale guides our uncompromising approach to quality. We select our strains based on flavour, potency, and their ability to thrive in our sunlight-filled, 1.1 million square foot high-tech greenhouse in Delta, British Columbia. Our cultivation team has collected detailed sunlight and environmental information at this location in BC’s Fraser Valley for more than a decade, which gives us an incredible depth of knowledge to adjust our cultivation practices on a plant-by-plant basis. We use a modern growing approach which allows for the control of heat, light, and energy the sun brings to maximize the potency potential of our plants. In this very precise environment, cannabis flourishes; sectioned into growing rooms that let us nurture plants at each stage of development differently through app-based monitoring. This way, our hands-on growing team can ensure our plants get exactly what they need to produce consistent and aromatic quality cannabis, grown with care, all year round.

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

