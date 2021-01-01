Pink Kush 0.5g Pre-Rolls (3-pack)
About this product
Pink Kush single strain pre-rolls are made with all-natural BC-grown whole flower. No trim. No shake. It showcases rich and gassy flavours of white pepper, orange, butterscotch, coffee, earth, and grapefruit - from terpenes that include caryophyllene, myrcene, humulene, bisabolol, and limonene. Featuring natural paper, each joint is finished with a twisted end, preventing spillage, and acting as a convenient wick. Three x 0.5g pre-rolls in a reusable, recyclable tube.
About this brand
Pure Sunfarms
About this strain
Pink Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.
