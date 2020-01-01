 Loading…

Purefarma EARTH CBD Vape

by Purefarma

About this product

Strain Dominance: CBD Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 40 mg/g • TOTAL CBD 750mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Beta-caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Myrcene, Humulene, terpinolene Tasting Notes: Earthy, Sweet, Honey, Spice LEVEL-UP & GROUND in your daily self-care routine with our full-bodied EARTH Direct Vape. You can relax knowing our vapes are clean and pure with zero additives, just as nature intended…. but concentrated! “Great tasting, full bodied vape. Pairs beautifully with any occasion!” 0.5g High CBD, Full plant premium extract. Direct vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. Made from hand selected, outdoor grown, natural sunlight Hemp. Non- Psychoactive Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery

We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis. Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the patient’s individual needs.

