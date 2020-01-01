 Loading…

Purefarma MOON Indica Vape

by Purefarma

About this product

Strain Dominance: Indica Cannabinoid profile: TOTAL THC 750mg/g • TOTAL CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, direct vape, premium extract Terpene profile: Alpha bisabolol, Beta caryophyllene, Humulene, Cis-nerolidol, Myrcene Tasting Notes: Soft fruits, flora, undertones of berry, lavender, and pine SLOW DOWN & take the edge off with Purefarma’s Moon direct vape. Let your challenges fade away with the calming effects and euphoric feelings that this vape delivers. “Why not enjoy a relaxing treat anytime of the day!?” 0.5g High THC Indica, Full plant premium extract. Direct Vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents, the way nature intended! Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery

We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis. Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the patient’s individual needs.

