Purple Monkey Cartridge 0.5g
by Good Supply
Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: Total THC 750mg/g • Total CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool Tasting Notes: Citrus, & Honey, with a subtle pepper finish LIFT YOUR SPIRITS HIGH with our SUN Direct Vape. Take it along for the ride and enjoy the refreshing fragrance this vape leaves behind… “Perfect for an afternoon pick me up in a relaxing, euphoric kind of way” 0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. Direct vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery
