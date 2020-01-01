 Loading…

Purefarma SUN Sativa Vape

by Purefarma

Strain Dominance: Sativa Cannabinoid profile: Total THC 750mg/g • Total CBD <100mg/g Full Spectrum, Direct Vape, Premium Extract Terpene profile: Beta caryophyllene, Alpha bisabolol, Humulene, Myrcene, Linalool Tasting Notes: Citrus, & Honey, with a subtle pepper finish LIFT YOUR SPIRITS HIGH with our SUN Direct Vape. Take it along for the ride and enjoy the refreshing fragrance this vape leaves behind… “Perfect for an afternoon pick me up in a relaxing, euphoric kind of way” 0.5g High THC Sativa Direct Vape, Full plant premium extract. Direct vape, 100% additive free: no carrier oils or cutting agents. The way nature intended. Directions: For use by inhalation only. Works with any standard 510 thread vape battery

We are patients helping patients, and we believe in the value of preserving the whole plant properties of cannabis. Our gentle proprietary processes ensure that we avoid degradation and preserve the true essence of the plant’s medicinal properties. We carefully select our biomass and use an ethical balance of science and alchemy to offer up unique, one of a kind products, that cater to the patient’s individual needs.

