 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Ingestible
  5. THC Oral Spray - 15ml

THC Oral Spray - 15ml

by RIFF

Write a review
RIFF Concentrates Ingestible THC Oral Spray - 15ml

About this product

A flavour-free THC spray from RIFF that contains 23-26 mg of THC per mL. Flavour-free THC spray from RIFF in Leamington, Ont., comes in a 15 mL bottle for on-the-go use. The yellow liquid has a strong 23-26 mg of THC and a very minimal 0-1 mg of CBD per mL. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Brian Berry Citrus Blend

Brian Berry Citrus Blend

From MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, Brian Berry Citrus Blend is a fruity rendition of her famous Brian Berry Cough. Created by crossing Brian Citrus Berry with Brian Berry Surprise, the strain produces a very strong mix of fruit flavors similar to Starburst candy. This sativa-dominant hybrid offers an uplifting and active high that is fueled by aromatics and genetics. You can expect large lime green buds that will complement any sunny day of exploring with good company.

About this brand

RIFF Logo
WE ARE RIFF. WE LIKE TO DO THINGS A LITTLE DIFFERENTLY AROUND HERE. NEW IDEAS DRIVE US, AND WE LOVE A GOOD JOINT EFFORT. THEY SAY COLLABORATION IS THE BEST WAY TO HELP IDEAS GROW. WE'RE HERE TO PUSH CREATIVITY FURTHER, AND HIGHER - TOGETHER.