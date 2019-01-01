About this product
A flavour-free THC spray from RIFF that contains 23-26 mg of THC per mL. Flavour-free THC spray from RIFF in Leamington, Ont., comes in a 15 mL bottle for on-the-go use. The yellow liquid has a strong 23-26 mg of THC and a very minimal 0-1 mg of CBD per mL. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Brian Berry Citrus Blend
From MzJill Genetics Moser Seeds, Brian Berry Citrus Blend is a fruity rendition of her famous Brian Berry Cough. Created by crossing Brian Citrus Berry with Brian Berry Surprise, the strain produces a very strong mix of fruit flavors similar to Starburst candy. This sativa-dominant hybrid offers an uplifting and active high that is fueled by aromatics and genetics. You can expect large lime green buds that will complement any sunny day of exploring with good company.