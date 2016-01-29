ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Brian Berry Cough from MzJill Genetics is a balanced 50/50 hybrid strain that crosses Strawberry Cough and Space Queen. Bred for flavor as well as potency, this strain inherits a loud strawberry and cherry aroma with traces of candied fruit. Its powerful, high-velocity effects center themselves cerebrally at first and then quickly spread to relax the rest of the body. Knots of lavender and green calyxes burst from the tall plants, crowned with deep purple-tipped fan leaves. 

Avatar for Cordicuss
Member since 2016
Had some for the first time today. I've never been one for 'flavors' of weed, because it seems like I always taste something different from my friends who always agree that they taste the same thing. For that reason, I'll leave this part minimal: I will say, though, that I enjoyed the taste. Not to...
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for 420FlowerFiend
Member since 2016
You're really looking to have a good time with this strain. it's uplifting nature is sure to keep you in high spirits while it also gives you enough energy to go out and face the day! Absolutely loved the sweet smell of this bud, not as harsh as I expected it to be (:
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Full disclosure... this is a wake and bake review. It's Sunday morning... I've had orange juice, I just made coffee, and I'm watching Friends (apothecary table episode) and smoking a couple bowls of Brian Berry Cough. The flavor reminds me of the cereal Special K Red Berries. First thing I noticed b...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for cannaChloe420
Member since 2016
great energetic high with this and even some mild pain relief- if your muscles are sore, you'll feel yourself loosen up. I enjoy this at work and it lets me focus on coding, while simultaneously stripping away my anxiety. this is the kind of strain that you can use to focus, but it also makes you wa...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Pigeyman
Member since 2016
Beautiful genetics. The smell is very citrusy similar to grapefruit but also has a mild berry aroma. Beautiful dark green nugs with hints of light green, absolutely covered In crystals and dark orange hairs. Great balanced high, the perfect balance to creative euphoria and couch lock relaxation. Def...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Albert Walker
Albert Walker
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Ogre Berry
Ogre Berry
More myrceneLeafly flower for Strawberry Ice
Strawberry Ice
More humuleneLeafly flower for Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie
More myrceneLeafly flower for Blackberry Fire
Blackberry Fire
More popularLeafly flower for Blue Magoo
Blue Magoo
More myrceneLeafly flower for Mango Kush
Mango Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Grapefruit
Grapefruit
More popular
Lineage

First strain parent
Space Queen
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Brian Berry Cough
First strain child
Brian Berry Citrus Blend
child
Second strain child
Brian Berry Black Currant
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry CoughUser uploaded image of Brian Berry Cough
