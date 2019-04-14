With genetics originating in Pakistan and Afghanistan, 8 Ball Kush is a brilliant pairing of classic kush strains. The 8 Ball is a pure indica product with a terpene profile dominated by caryophyllene and limonene resulting in an earthy, musky profile with spicy and citrusy accents.
Very smooth, but very dry. Was packaged on October 5th of 2018, and was smoked on April 3rd. This is just ridiculous time frames, have had this strain many other times and it's a beautiful stain that puts you where you need to be after a stressful day. But Canada still has a lot of working on to do with their regulation and expire dates also with freshness. No one wants to buy dried out weed.....
Bred by Barney’s Farm, 8 Ball Kush is a pure indica variety descended from an Afghanilandrace strain. Like many other cannabis varieties that come from the Hindu Kush region, 8 Ball Kush produces large amounts of crystal resin that blanket the buds. Its aroma is earthy and spicy, and you may find its effects to be more cerebrally stimulating than the average indica. A hardy and resilient plant, 8 Ball Kush has a 50 to 60 day flowering time indoors while outdoor gardens finish at the end of September.
Rooted on Vancouver Island and driven by a dedication to quality.
Our premium cannabis brand. A full bud product, grown, harvested and hand-selected by our team of cannabis experts. Our premium flower is handpicked to deliver small batch cannabis with an unrivalled flavour and quality.
UPHOLDING THE LEGACY OF BC CANNABIS