1hittaquita on April 14th, 2019

Very smooth, but very dry. Was packaged on October 5th of 2018, and was smoked on April 3rd. This is just ridiculous time frames, have had this strain many other times and it's a beautiful stain that puts you where you need to be after a stressful day. But Canada still has a lot of working on to do with their regulation and expire dates also with freshness. No one wants to buy dried out weed.....