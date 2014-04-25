ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. 8 Ball Kush
  4. Reviews

8 Ball Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain 8 Ball Kush.

Effects

Show all

39 people reported 350 effects
Relaxed 87%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 46%
Creative 35%
Energetic 33%
Pain 41%
Depression 33%
Stress 30%
Inflammation 28%
Insomnia 28%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 12%
Headache 7%
Paranoid 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

58

Avatar for Skull4206
Member since 2019
It was intense
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for limonene4me
Member since 2018
Had a half gram of crumble of this and this one shines in the effects department. It has a floral, lemon, hash, clean flavor to it. The high feels very hashy and body oriented. My sample had an over 1 percent CBD percentage and it shows. This one must be kept to the night-time for anything more then...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Mikey446
Member since 2019
Really love this app Pretty simple and puts a smile on my face
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for 420Greenkeeper
Member since 2019
This is a very potent indica! I have grown cannabis for over 8 years but this plant have suprised me. As a daily smoker, I usually have a high tolerange, but this 8-ball kush keep knocking me out, indica-style. Perfect for falling asleep, but drain your energi when smoking in the morning/day. It gr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
User uploaded image of 8 Ball Kush
more photos
Avatar for GanjaGirl0213
Member since 2018
Super chill heady buzz that also relaxes you all over. This is definitely a few hits and you're good, even for the seasoned smoker. I had tried this out for my chronic pain and inflammation which vanished after just a few puffs.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for luisangel87
Member since 2017
This is a great strain for insomnia. highly recommend. it took 98 days to harvest.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for thecoolestchronicallyillnerdyoullnevermeet
Member since 2017
Well, shit. This is some heavy hitting pain killing ganja. This strain is killer for pain, inflammation, anxiety, and depression. Picked up some concentrate yesterday and once I tried the 8 Ball Kush I was done for the day; I stuck with this strain. It's taken my fibro pain down a few notches and re...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for herseashells
Member since 2017
This is definitely a good medical strain for pain, anxiety, insomnia. It tastes really herby and sweet and is a really nice smooth smoke. You can really feel the body buzz with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy