Had a half gram of crumble of this and this one shines in the effects department. It has a floral, lemon, hash, clean flavor to it. The high feels very hashy and body oriented. My sample had an over 1 percent CBD percentage and it shows. This one must be kept to the night-time for anything more then...
This is a very potent indica! I have grown cannabis for over 8 years but this plant have suprised me. As a daily smoker, I usually have a high tolerange, but this 8-ball kush keep knocking me out, indica-style. Perfect for falling asleep, but drain your energi when smoking in the morning/day.
It gr...
Super chill heady buzz that also relaxes you all over. This is definitely a few hits and you're good, even for the seasoned smoker. I had tried this out for my chronic pain and inflammation which vanished after just a few puffs.
Well, shit. This is some heavy hitting pain killing ganja. This strain is killer for pain, inflammation, anxiety, and depression. Picked up some concentrate yesterday and once I tried the 8 Ball Kush I was done for the day; I stuck with this strain. It's taken my fibro pain down a few notches and re...