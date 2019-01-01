About this product
THC that range from 11%-16% and delivers both sides of the cannabis experience. Dark green with tinges of purple. This aptly named strain is bred from two popular Indica strains, DJ Short Blueberry and an Afghani relative. Like a good workout or a productive work day, Shishkaberry starts strong and ends mellow. A profile so flexible you’ll actually enjoy penciling it into your calendar.
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.