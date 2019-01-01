 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Shiskaberry

by Seven Oaks

About this product

THC that range from 11%-16% and delivers both sides of the cannabis experience. Dark green with tinges of purple. This aptly named strain is bred from two popular Indica strains, DJ Short Blueberry and an Afghani relative. Like a good workout or a productive work day, Shishkaberry starts strong and ends mellow. A profile so flexible you’ll actually enjoy penciling it into your calendar.

About this strain

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

The brand is a modern interpretation of the Métis spirit of freedom and adventure, and takes its name from a historical Métis battle site where the Métis flag was flown for the first time. Seven Oaks was created for consumers that reach for the sky, but keep their head out of the clouds.