I love this strain! It's light and sweet! I just feel nice and happy afterwards. It's like any troubles from the day never happened. Was watching some things on YouTube laughing my fucking ass off. I then drifted off to dream land and slept THE WHOLE NIGHT!!! Other and a little cough inducing tickle...
Smell is green and sweet with a little bit of funk.
Smoking taste is smooth and not harsh, dry vape is a super grassy hit with some Berry sweetness and a bit buttery.
Kicks like a mule, if the mule had big fluffy mittens on his hooves. Its a kind strain that makes you sink into whatever you are doi...