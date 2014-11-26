ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Shishkaberry
Shishkaberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Shishkaberry.

Effects

235 people reported 1772 effects
Relaxed 65%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 44%
Uplifted 38%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 36%
Pain 30%
Depression 22%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 5%

Reviews

335

Avatar for PeekyGunker
Member since 2019
Super tasty strain that's sure to make you incredibly horny.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for ChefRamz
Member since 2017
I’ve smoked many strains but this one is definitely top 1. All time favorite had it as a dab and holy moly I was blitzed to high heaven.
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Inpectahdeck
Member since 2020
Wonderful strain &amp; the terpene profile is unreal. Truly a nice smooth smoke too.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Photos

Avatar for BIGxKUSHY
Member since 2019
omgoddd this shit here nigga *drops mic* super gas doe OMGOD I was so FUCKIIINNGGG high
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Nipplewort_1464
Member since 2019
I love this strain! It's light and sweet! I just feel nice and happy afterwards. It's like any troubles from the day never happened. Was watching some things on YouTube laughing my fucking ass off. I then drifted off to dream land and slept THE WHOLE NIGHT!!! Other and a little cough inducing tickle...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mmoffatt
Member since 2018
Uplifting, motivated, euphoric, happy, social, calm. Love it - great experience. Awesome for depression and anxiety.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rystein
Member since 2019
Smell is green and sweet with a little bit of funk. Smoking taste is smooth and not harsh, dry vape is a super grassy hit with some Berry sweetness and a bit buttery. Kicks like a mule, if the mule had big fluffy mittens on his hooves. Its a kind strain that makes you sink into whatever you are doi...
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy