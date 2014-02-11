ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

1684 reported effects from 211 people
Relaxed 69%
Happy 59%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 45%
Sleepy 37%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 2%
Anxious 1%

Avatar for Jcr
Member since 2013
I have had this strain on many occasions and I must say it always is amazing and excellent probably my top go to strain as well as GDP the flavor will hit your mouth like a rush of blueberry muffins and the effects hit immediately! I have done a little research on this strain and it seems to be stuf...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for taniasue
Member since 2016
I'm an Indica fan girl, for good reason. I have MS, osteoarthritis and migraines/TMJ pain...normally I use Blue Alien or Skywalker for my nightly meds, but they were out so I was recommended DJSB, this is my new favorite Indica. It's a creeper for sure. After 10 minutes complete bliss, no tension in...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for courtnie
Member since 2014
This strain made me feel good,happy. made me want to get up and do something. AND i did! i deep cleaned and stuffed my face:) defiantly one of my top 5!!
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for beatleg00b
Member since 2014
Wow... Wasn't expecting such a high like this delivered. I smoke very heavy THC buds, and this hits just as hard and lasts even longer. Roll her up in a joint, you get that sweet aroma of blueberries and pine. Mhhhhmmm. Wish I had more now. Give it try, might even shock you!
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Bed time, Folks...I review many sativas or sativa dom hybrids because I like to remain active while medicating my ailments. An important part of healing is a good night of restful sleep. I was fortunate and found some very well cultivated and manicured Dj Short Blueberry. In Sacramento, I'm seeing s...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
DJ Short Blueberry
First strain child
Blue Kiss
child
Second strain child
ArcticBlue
child

