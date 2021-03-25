 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

by SkyBlue Vapor™

Skip to Reviews
4.9136
SkyBlue Vapor™ Vaping Vape Pens SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition

$99.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

This product is available online at skybluevapor.com Use Code " leafly10 " & Take 10% OFF your order! The SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe brings you the everything you need to enjoy Concentrates, Herbs, and Essential Oils. Our multi-functional pen allows you to easily switch out atomizers, depending upon what you are vaping. We have included 5 of our high end model atomizers in this package to give you the full SkyBlue Vapor™ experience! Watch vapor form with the powerful dual coil atomizer in the glass globe. Taste every terp™ with the dual coil atomizer. Relax and enjoy your favorite formulas in our pyrex glass essential oil atomizer. With everything included, there is a little something for everyone! Our pen is our passion and we have thoroughly tested every aspect our products.

About this brand

SkyBlue Vapor™ Logo
Our low temperature vapes keep everything nice and cool. Cooler functioning temperatures allow you to save your stash, take more hits, and “Taste Every Terp™”. Combine this with our compact design and you have a discreetly operating pen that is virtually smell proof. The entire SkyBlue Vapor™ product line is hand assembled and quality assured right here in the USA! Our strict quality assurance process verifies that your pen is in perfect condition upon receiving, assembly, and once more before it reaches your door! We assure our vapes even further with a LIFETIME warranty. Check us out and use code "leafly10" for 10% off! Are you a veteran or a medical patient? We offer discounts specifically for you. Please visit skybluevapor.com/veteran-medical-patient-discount for more info.

136 customer reviews

Show all
4.9136

write a review

Thu Mar 25 2021
g........2
The pen arrived much earlier than expected and works great with dabs. Haven’t used the dry herb as much but still an awesome pickup for what I paid.
Wed Feb 17 2021
t........4
This produces practically no smell at all which makes this a lifesaver
Tue Feb 16 2021
d........a
SkyBlue sent me a review request and here it goes. The pen works well with wax and oil cartridges but the dry herb atomizer is a little small. However, I’m not using it for dry herb and this doesn’t matter to me. Overall great taste for dabs and carts compared to other pens I’ve tried in past.