Unplug Lavender Fog 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g
by Solei Sungrown Cannabis
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Unplug Cartridges taste like lavender and tea, with a hint of sweet and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Although containing high levels of THC, Unplug Cartridges also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience. Solei Unplug Cartridges are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from Solei's sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Cartridges allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience at a great value.
About this brand
Solei Sungrown Cannabis
