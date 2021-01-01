 Loading…

Unplug Lavender Fog 510 Thread Cartridge 0.5g

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Unplug Cartridges taste like lavender and tea, with a hint of sweet and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Although containing high levels of THC, Unplug Cartridges also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience. Solei Unplug Cartridges are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from Solei's sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Cartridges allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable cannabis experience at a great value.

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

