rsikmen on March 10th, 2019

Absolutely gross!!! I bought a 3 pack of prerolls and after taking a few minutes to navigate the packaging, managed to get one of them out. Nice looking roll, decent size, took the traditional draw without lighting it so as to get an idea of what I was in for... bloody well tasted like hippie swag from the early 80's!!! I wish I could could tell you that after lighting it things got better, but unfortunately that is not the case. Tasted nothing like Diesel in anyway what so ever, tasted very green. The burn was even but the ash was black as night. Wish it was possible to include a pic on here that took, it would say much more than words. The only reason I even gave this company and it's Diesel strain 2 stars is that I actually got a half decent high when all was said and done. The high is as described and I felt uplifted and happy, except for the awful tast left in my mouth. In my opinion I would stay away from this product, I know I certainly will!!!