  5. Spinach™ Diesel

Spinach™ Diesel

by Spinach Cannabis

About this product

At Spinach™ we have High Expectations™ for our Farm-to-Bowl™ products, and safety testing is one of the few things we take seriously. This frosty anytime hybrid is known for its unique citrus, sour aroma that comes from the strain’s limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile.

rsikmen

Absolutely gross!!! I bought a 3 pack of prerolls and after taking a few minutes to navigate the packaging, managed to get one of them out. Nice looking roll, decent size, took the traditional draw without lighting it so as to get an idea of what I was in for... bloody well tasted like hippie swag from the early 80's!!! I wish I could could tell you that after lighting it things got better, but unfortunately that is not the case. Tasted nothing like Diesel in anyway what so ever, tasted very green. The burn was even but the ash was black as night. Wish it was possible to include a pic on here that took, it would say much more than words. The only reason I even gave this company and it's Diesel strain 2 stars is that I actually got a half decent high when all was said and done. The high is as described and I felt uplifted and happy, except for the awful tast left in my mouth. In my opinion I would stay away from this product, I know I certainly will!!!

TeamScienceOttawa

Obtained 3.5 grams of Spinach Cannabis's Diesel with high exceptions as this is another classic strain I love, although I am not sure if this is supposed to be NYC Diesel or Sour Diesel. Whatever it is the signature fuel like taste was present upon smoking. For those who have never tried a Diesel strain before, the taste isn't unpleasant at all - just unusual. The high provided is ideal, uplifting but not overpowering. If I had to say anything negative it would be that I have actually tried even better samples of Diesel strains before, but Spinach Cannabis's Diesel did fulfill expectations. The flower was in perfect conditions for consumption, smoked like a dream, and enhanced my evening. This is a solid product and I have to recommend it.

About this strain

Diesel Duff

Diesel Duff is a happy, mellow strain that may just have your thoughts spinning off into new tangents. This strain’s effects tend to be more sativa in nature, taking after its Sour Diesel genetics. It’s a great choice for taming the mind during daytime and getting things done as long as your pursuits are not too labor-intensive.

About this brand

Here at Spinach™ we have high expectations as we focus on producing some of the dankest Spinach™ around the globe. We only grow the chronic because when you’re having fun you should never have to worry about the quality of your Spinach™. Our Spinach™ is super frosty like your windshield in February, so kick back and relax, we got you covered. Our goal at Spinach™ is to make experiences more enjoyable, which is why we only offer Farm-To-Bowl™ products you’ll love. Harmful additives don’t have a place in good Spinach™, which is why product testing is the only thing we take seriously. It’s fun to enjoy activities from a new perspective, and that’s why we focus on high quality products that bring friends together.