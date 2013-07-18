Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Diesel Duff.
Reviews
11
contrabandito
Member since 2016
Tried it at a coffee shop in Amsterdam. It was a good euphoric giggly high, but when I went to dinner I got a bit of paranoia at the restaurant. That could have just been because our waiter was creepy as fuck.
Pretty Good head high and great for relaxing days. Really mellow high with a hint of euphoria. Being a PTSD victim I recommend it for mellow wake and bakes. I had it in Co2 extracted crumble form. Good flavor but thats to be with all low temp Co2 wax.
I enjoy this strain. It's a very relaxing high that leaves you feeling euphoric and very thoughtful. My only problem with this strain is it's more of a "chill weed" and it leaves me feeling more lazy than creative. Great strain for smoking before bed if theres something on your mind or there's somet...