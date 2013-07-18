ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for contrabandito
Member since 2016
Tried it at a coffee shop in Amsterdam. It was a good euphoric giggly high, but when I went to dinner I got a bit of paranoia at the restaurant. That could have just been because our waiter was creepy as fuck.
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for homestar487
Member since 2015
Pretty Good head high and great for relaxing days. Really mellow high with a hint of euphoria. Being a PTSD victim I recommend it for mellow wake and bakes. I had it in Co2 extracted crumble form. Good flavor but thats to be with all low temp Co2 wax.
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for peopleforpeace
Member since 2013
I enjoy this strain. It's a very relaxing high that leaves you feeling euphoric and very thoughtful. My only problem with this strain is it's more of a "chill weed" and it leaves me feeling more lazy than creative. Great strain for smoking before bed if theres something on your mind or there's somet...
Avatar for buckysde
Member since 2013
This is a great mellower. Doesn't hit you on the head. but creates a "peaceful easy feeling". Great for 4:20.
HappySleepy
Avatar for kryschay
Member since 2011
Nice body relaxing high
HappyHungryTalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for DerDer
Member since 2011
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted