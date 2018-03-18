The battery-powered CRAFTY is, without a doubt, the perfect companion on the go. While the CRAFTY's factory settings are already optimal for immediate use, the Remote Control App for Android and iOS lets you select various settings according to personal preferences. The integrated 1.4 cm³ Filling Chamber can be used for herbs or liquids with the additional Liquid Pad. The Cooling Unit with flipable Mouthpiece provides the delivery of pleasant vapor and optimal flavor.
Amazing device! great flavor, even "burn" of flower every time. Easy to clean, even has an app that you can use to set the temps. The price is what keeps it from getting 5stars - for this price the crafty could be a little more slick looking.
We lead the vaporization market in innovation and premium Vaporizers. The VOLCANO Vaporizer has revolutionized the vaporizer market and has set a quality standard that has remained unmatched by all competition. We value quality, efficiency and excellent performance and have introduced leading innovative vaporizers like the CRAFTY, the first app controlled portable vaporizer and the MIGHTY, which is rated as one of the most powerful and best performing vaporizers on the market. We owe this to our powerful developing team and our quality control system that allows us to manufacture medical grade products. Our vaporizers are pioneers made in Germany.