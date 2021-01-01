 Loading…

  5. The Void AKA Purple Apollo 13 (Apollo-13 x Querkle)
The Void AKA Purple Apollo 13 (Apollo-13 x Querkle)

by Subcool's The Dank

About this product

Purple Apollo-13 (Apollo-13 x Querkle) • Sativa/Indica 60/40 • Harvest Window 55-60 Days • Medium Producer • Good for Provoking Thought & Increasing Energy Preview: Combining the soaring motivational high of Apollo-13 with the musty grape taste of Querkle, we came up with a hybrid that has amazing flavors and appearance. The taste is similar to that of grape saltwater taffy. Makes pink-tinged hash. Strain Description: My cutting of Apollo-13 is one of a few females from 500 seeds from the original production by Brothers Grimm. Painstaking care was taken in the male selection and the project to locate him took 60 plants and over a year of research. Blast your brain to the moon and back with this hugely attractive and extremely potent little number from The Dank. There are some amazing traits to choose from including grape funky flavours, quick flowering times and beautiful purple plumages - but it is the electrifying buzz that keeps this plant on top of the competition. Height: Medium/Tall Yield: Medium to heavy with longer veg times Best way to grow: Vegged to a large bush or untopped in SCROG Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60 Sat/Ind: 60/40 Hybrid: Apollo-13 x Querkle Taste/aroma: Sour grape pepper funk High Type: Uplifting and speedy leaving a great taste in your mouth

About this brand

I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.

About this strain

The Void

The Void, also known as Purple Apollo 13, is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Apollo 13 and Querkle from Subcool's The Dank. It tastes similar to grape saltwater taffy and provides a soaring, motivational high.

